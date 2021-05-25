The moral rightness of the left’s vision is undeniable. Why shouldn’t the United States do whatever it can to help people across the world get coronavirus vaccines? Why, in peacetime, should we have a defense budget larger than those of the next seven biggest spenders combined? A foreign policy vision is deeply flawed if it requires constantly coddling of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or not sanctioning Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The United States shouldn’t be giving billions in military aid to Israel without tying it to better treatment of the Palestinians. We should be careful about imposing economic sanctions, because they often hurt ordinary people much worse than the targeted country’s leaders.