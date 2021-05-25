Politicians such as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — who know the “big lie” is delusional and dangerous but nevertheless support restrictive voting measures designed to prevent nonexistent fraud — reject one sort of anti-democratic conduct but embrace another. The danger is that support for voter suppression risks convincing truly delusional Republicans that they were right all along. (See, even Cheney knows we have a big fraud problem we have to fix!) Moreover, the notion that only some Americans should have easy access to the ballot is as corrosive to democracy as is the notion that one side need not accept the results. Both are a repudiation of the basic concept that government operates with the consent of the people.