The court’s expeditions into areas long reserved to legislatures were as unnecessary as they were fraught, no matter an individual’s beliefs. In 1973, many states were already moving, through legislative action, toward revisions of laws governing reproductive rights, just as they were on same-sex marriage in 2015. (It was the court’s ruling on this subject that prompted Scalia’s thundering appraisal, above, of the justices’ undoing of constitutional order generally.) The dissension and acidity in the court’s opinions in these cases are reflected throughout the politics of the period since Roe. If the Supreme Court has become the supreme legislature and executive as well as judiciary, what point is there in state politics and much of congressional deliberation as well? To simply tax and spend?