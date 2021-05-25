The issue is not limited to workplaces where vaccinated and unvaccinated employees sit or stand side by side. It extends to stores, gyms and other places where workers and patrons interact. Employers and business owners currently have no way of knowing whom it is safe to allow in without a mask, so a hodgepodge of local and state regulations dictates different policies. Meanwhile, vaccination has been lagging, including in communities of color, and it remains vital to encourage mask use for the unvaccinated. Many people cannot take time off from their jobs to get their shots or deal with short-term side effects, and some remain hesitant. But if people know they had to present a vaccination card at work, or to attend a sports game or other event, they would be more likely to get vaccinated or wear a mask.