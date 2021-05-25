More than 160 million Americans have been vaccinated, which means nearly 50 percent of the population has the cards they were given when they got their shots. These cards are not perfect, but they are a good step — and they could be pressed into service immediately. Airlines, employers, stadiums and schools can start requiring patrons or students to show proof of vaccination. Already, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Santa Clara County is requiring all employers to track the vaccination status of their employees, and workers are presenting their vaccination cards to verify their status.
But government doesn’t have to be involved; private businesses can simply start making checks mandatory. The CDC cards are universal, so there won’t be variation in the type of documentation from employer to employer or state to state.
The recent CDC guidance that people who are fully vaccinated can go without masks frees vaccinated Americans to resume more normal lives. It provides an incentive to get vaccinated, but the concern is that many who remain unvaccinated will also forego masks.
The issue is not limited to workplaces where vaccinated and unvaccinated employees sit or stand side by side. It extends to stores, gyms and other places where workers and patrons interact. Employers and business owners currently have no way of knowing whom it is safe to allow in without a mask, so a hodgepodge of local and state regulations dictates different policies. Meanwhile, vaccination has been lagging, including in communities of color, and it remains vital to encourage mask use for the unvaccinated. Many people cannot take time off from their jobs to get their shots or deal with short-term side effects, and some remain hesitant. But if people know they had to present a vaccination card at work, or to attend a sports game or other event, they would be more likely to get vaccinated or wear a mask.
If more large employers, sports teams and others began requiring proof of vaccination, use of the cards could take off. More Americans might become comfortable showing their cards, and those who have hesitated to get vaccinated might be more willing to get the shot.
Some anti-vaxxers are promoting ways to create fake cards, and fraudulent cards have been sold online. The FBI has made it clear that it’s a crime to falsify federal documents, including vaccination cards. By pursuing some high-profile prosecutions, states and the federal government could help deter interest in fake cards. Historically, fake documents such as licenses have not been an overwhelming problem in our society. Even if some small percentage of vaccination cards is faked, increased use still stands to be a net positive. More regular clarification about who is vaccinated and who is not is likely to drive more people to get vaccinated so they can access the benefits. People might reason that it’s easier to get a free shot — and card — than spending money or time on a fraudulent document.
Some critics of vaccine passports have expressed fears of government overreach or intrusive information gathering. More than 275 million shots have been administered to Americans, who gave their information when they got jabbed. No new database would be created. And government involvement isn’t necessary at this point, though the CDC could encourage employers, school districts and others to require proof of vaccination to help its latest guidance be implemented effectively.
Implementation has been a weak point of our country’s response to covid-19, from haphazard restrictions to complex early eligibility criteria for vaccines to hard-to-use websites, and now the murkiness in applying the latest CDC guidance on masking.
While the European Union and other countries hammer out passport details so vaccinated people can travel across borders, the idea of vaccine passports has been discarded prematurely here. Using the CDC vaccination cards is far better than doing nothing, which leaves unclear who can safely go unmasked. This is the most feasible option, and it can be put into widespread use without government requirements. Millions of Americans already have a document that can end much of the confusion about who is vaccinated and who is not. All employers, states, school systems and even the CDC have to do is encourage everyone to start using it.
