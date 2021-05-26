As they moved into the original content business in the early 2010s, binge-watching became a way for upstart services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime, to differentiate themselves from legacy outlets such as HBO. These streaming companies claimed to be aiming for the same level of quality. But unlike those creaky old cable networks, Netflix and other streaming services promised not to keep audiences waiting for their next fix of shows such as “House of Cards.” They would give you every episode of a season of television, all at once, to be watched at your leisure.