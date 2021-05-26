Senate Republicans are set to filibuster a commission to examine the Jan. 6 effort to disrupt Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection loss through mob violence, in effect covering up their own role in feeding the radicalization that incited it. Meanwhile, in multiple states, Republicans are actively pursuing new efforts to cast doubt on that loss, under the guise of “recounts.”
Raffensperger now supports one of those recounts, a buffoonish effort in Georgia launched by a known conspiracy theorist. After Raffensperger attested to the integrity of Trump’s loss and staunchly resisted Trump’s pressure to reverse it, this is jarring.
Raffensperger explained his support for the recount in a long interview with the New York Times. Showing as much “transparency” as possible, he said, will help restore “voter confidence” in the 2020 outcome.
But this perfectly captures the core problem. It presumes that those claiming the election was stolen from Trump can be reasoned into accepting his 2020 loss via more transparency and a continuing appeal to facts.
This misses the whole point of such efforts, which is to manufacture ways to cast doubt on electoral outcomes in conscious and deliberate defiance of what full transparency and the facts reveal. We need to forthrightly confront whether a broader movement is developing, in which such moves are really dry runs at manufacturing fake justifications for subverting future electoral losses by any means necessary.
Again and again in the Times interview, Raffensperger reiterates that this Georgia recount will dispel doubts about 2020.
“Whenever we can restore, or have a process that will help restore, voter confidence, I think that’s a good thing,” Raffensperger says. This recount, he adds, will “get the same results we got after November. And then we can hopefully put this to bed.”
Reporter Nick Corasaniti then noted that multiple Georgia recounts have already taken place, and then asked why this one would make the difference. Raffensperger answered:
Well, let’s follow this rabbit trail, and get the answers, and then we’ll get answers that will be very similar to what we had back when this election was carried out and we did the audit process. And we can put this to rest and we can move forward.
Put this to rest? But if the entire point here is to appropriate the power to simply declare an outcome invalid in the face of contrary facts, why would that ever happen?
The Georgia recount is being led by a fellow who has trafficked in crackpottery about the Sept. 11 attacks, the JFK assassination, and of course, supposedly counterfeit ballots in the 2020 election.
This guy is so personally toxic that he does not have much GOP support. But nonetheless, there is a real movement underway in Georgia to delegitimize the 2020 outcome there. This is exactly why Raffensperger is under such heavy fire from Republicans.
Consider this: Raffensperger is facing a primary challenge from Rep. Jody Hice, who has been endorsed by Trump on the specific grounds that he’ll use his official power to subvert future election results that Republicans hate, in a way Raffensperger would not. This is Hice’s whole rationale for running!
Similarly, in Arizona, the recount is being spearheaded by a firm whose founder has promoted nonsense about fraud in the election, revealing (again) that this is only about further casting doubt on the outcome.
Meanwhile, the House GOP just elevated Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who rose to leadership primarily by publicly questioning the legitimacy of Trump’s loss in a way purged Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wouldn’t. Stefanik’s endorsement of the Arizona recount gave her a crucial lift.
And in opposing a reasonably drawn commission to examine Jan. 6, Republicans are in effect refusing to acknowledge any culpability for feeding these same sentiments for many weeks, ones that surely helped inspire the riot. In so doing they continue to try to harness these passions to keep the base energized for future elections.
Harvard professor Daniel Ziblatt notes that Raffensperger’s travails echo a historical dilemma for conservatives. Those who want their party to accept despised election outcomes often contend with radical elements to their right who reject the core legitimacy of those outcomes.
That leaves those conservatives in a position of trying to “appease” those radicals by flirting with their hostility to democracy, but it often proves a fool’s errand, Ziblatt said.
“The purpose of this is not to give the election a clean bill of health,” Ziblatt told me, referring to the Georgia recount. “It’s to further undermine its credibility.” Ziblatt said such recounts are a “dress rehearsal for 2024.”
It is possible, of course, that this new effort will finally succeed in restoring that elusive “voter confidence," even as Raffensperger goes on to defeat his radical challenger and win reelection.
But another outcome is possible. Indeed, the ultimate irony here, Ziblatt said, is that conservatives in such a situation often end up further empowering the very forces they’re trying to manage.
“Anytime you have a conservative who feels the need to appease their radical base, they think they can ride it out,” Ziblatt said. “In the process, they legitimize that radical base, to their own demise.”
