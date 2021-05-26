Chris Cuomo invoked the term “ ‘cancel culture’ as a reason to hold firm in the face of the allegations,” noted The Post in its May 20 story.
Zucker’s acknowledgment came during a Tuesday town hall event with CNN employees. “I am not surprised that Chris had conversations with his brother,” said Zucker at the event, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. “Who wouldn’t? But he did cross the line by doing it with his brother’s aides present.” Chris Cuomo issued a strong on-air apology last week. “It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I am sorry for that.”
CNN management spared the anchor from punishment for putting his colleagues in that bad spot. Zucker insisted to employees that there were no “special rules” for the anchor and that he’s “human” and doing his job under “very unique circumstances,” according to the Journal.
The Erik Wemple Blog will have to throw a flag right there: Ethical guidelines in journalism were invented for “very unique circumstances”! Like how to handle coverage of your powerful politician brother. Or how to cover a company whose CEO owns your paper. Media outlets don’t draw up policies and standards just for humdrum circumstances.
On the topic of possibly suspending Cuomo, Zucker argued that such a measure would have been “punishment for the sake of punishing.” Yes, correct. Suspensions, as this blog has argued again and again, are a weak and counterproductive response to newsroom problems. They sever the disciplined journalist from discussions with management at precisely the moment when they’re most crucial. Instead of fixing problems, suspensions merely send messages, mainly to outside critics who want to see evidence of disciplinary action, and saddle employees who didn’t screw up with additional work. And in the case of well-paid cable news anchors, they amount to a lavish vacation.
So newsroom honchos face a choice between firing the wrongdoer and taking other remedial actions. In this case, Zucker could have assigned Cuomo to double duty on the network’s politics desk, so that he’d have to work hand in hand with those colleagues whom he’d put in a “bad spot.” Or some other assignment to remind Chris Cuomo that he’s not beyond accountability.
If Zucker had suspended Cuomo, of course, he may have had to impose the same penalty upon himself. The mishandling of the Cuomo-on-Cuomo affair, after all, isn’t just an anchor-level thing. Last year at this time, Chris Cuomo was conducting regular interviews with his brother, which helped the network’s ratings and enlarged the governor’s stature as a national leader on the coronavirus pandemic. CNN decided to waive its prohibition on Chris Cuomo interviewing his brother when things looked rosy for the governor — yet the network has observed it this year, now that Andrew Cuomo has attempted to fight off the sexual harassment scandal and defend his handling of covid in state nursing homes.
One further question: In a 2018 Twitter spat stemming from a #MeToo controversy, Chris Cuomo said, “We must be united on respecting victims.” How does Chris Cuomo’s advice to Andrew Cuomo — plow through the crisis, “cancel culture,” etc. — square with that sentiment? “He did what we’ve all been told not to do, which is ignore all these women’s stories,” a female CNN staffer told the Erik Wemple Blog on Wednesday.
We’ve asked CNN to explain the apparent dissonance. We haven’t gotten a statement from the network. Sources tell this blog that this dimension of the Cuomo-on-Cuomo controversy wasn’t discussed at Tuesday’s town hall event.
