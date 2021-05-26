If Zucker had suspended Cuomo, of course, he may have had to impose the same penalty upon himself. The mishandling of the Cuomo-on-Cuomo affair, after all, isn’t just an anchor-level thing. Last year at this time, Chris Cuomo was conducting regular interviews with his brother, which helped the network’s ratings and enlarged the governor’s stature as a national leader on the coronavirus pandemic. CNN decided to waive its prohibition on Chris Cuomo interviewing his brother when things looked rosy for the governor — yet the network has observed it this year, now that Andrew Cuomo has attempted to fight off the sexual harassment scandal and defend his handling of covid in state nursing homes.