What difference have the Trump sanctions made? It’s hard to see how the U.S. exit from the JCPOA has hurt Hamas in any way. Nor is there any evidence of a diminution in the threat from other Iranian-supported militias such as Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen or the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq. The Houthis, in particular, keep targeting Saudi Arabia with sophisticated drone and missile strikes enabled by Iran. The worst attack, in 2019, temporarily shut down more than half of Saudi oil output. Again, all of this is happening since President Donald Trump left the JCPOA.