Youngkin appears to have passed one key test his predecessors continually failed: He has the party united behind him. Without having to worry about an independent bid soaking up attention and resources or a slate of defeated challengers quietly undermining the campaign from the sidelines, Youngkin has the kind of unified support the GOP hasn’t had since Robert F. McDonnell’s (R) landslide victory over Creigh Deeds (D) in the 2009 gubernatorial race.
But a unified Virginia GOP is hardly a guarantee of victory. The party that got behind McDonnell was much different from the one backing Youngkin. The 2009 version was strong enough to elect statewide candidates — recall that McDonnell was elected attorney general in 2005 (narrowly defeating Deeds) and Bill Bolling was the incumbent lieutenant governor. Republicans controlled the House of Delegates and padded their majority in 2009.
The 2021 Virginia GOP is a charred hulk that hasn’t elected anyone statewide since 2009 and lost its General Assembly majorities in 2019. As for the four GOP U.S. House members, they managed to beclown themselves earlier this year when they embraced the ex-president’s Big Lie about the 2020 election.
To say the GOP has fallen far and fast since the McDonnell is an understatement.
Youngkin may not have played a role in any of it. But again: He’s the new face of the state GOP. It’s his burden to bear.
But that doesn’t mean he has to spend the summer on an apology tour. That would doom the GOP to another defeat — without the eventual Democratic nominee having to lift a finger.
Instead, Youngkin is reaching into the back of the GOP cupboard and pulling out the old ingredients of the party’s statewide success, appealing to the issues that motivate suburban voters.
As The Post’s Laura Vozzella reported, Youngkin is steering away from “polarizing social issues,” a nod to the 2009 McDonnell strategy of focusing on the economy. But jobs, alone, are not a big enough issue for a Virginia Republican to win today.
So what are the other ingredients? Vozzella wrote that “to every request for specific policy goals on abortion and guns, two of his signature issues, Youngkin offered the same jobs-schools-safety mantra.”
Now we’re cooking. That’s the kind of message discipline Republicans — and the media covering them — haven’t seen since Republican Jim Gilmore romped to victory over Democrat Don Beyer in 1997.
Gilmore, a proud product of the Richmond suburbs, had a signature issue in that campaign: “No Car Tax.” Gilmore would routinely turn conversations with voters or Q&A sessions with reporters back to the car tax. It maddened the reporters covering him. But, for Gilmore, it was electoral gold.
It also wasn’t his only appeal. Gilmore pitched suburban voters with plans on education, public safety and transportation. Those issues weren’t nearly as potent as the hated car tax, but they rounded out the message and swamped the Democrats on election night.
Youngkin isn’t letting those old successful lessons gather dust on the shelf. That doesn’t sit well with some single-issue groups that want and need candidates to carry their banners high during a general election campaign.
Too bad for them. GOP success in Virginia always turned on suburban voters. Youngkin may not be able to get enough of them back to win in November. That could take years. But he’s making the moves and campaigning on the issues that could make the suburbs — and the statewide elections — competitive again.
It’s the scenario Democrats can’t afford this year — or in the 2022 congressional midterms.
