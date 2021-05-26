Riddle’s recent surveys show that most Americans feel as if they are either barely paying their bills or falling behind — and that government does not work well for people such as them. He said Democrats cannot win in 2022 unless they change those perceptions. Passing a big infrastructure bill can go a long way toward convincing swing voters that Democrats are investing in their future, Riddle said, but the most effective approach would be running against political “corruption.” Draining the swamp, or promising to, worked before, after all.