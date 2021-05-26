As an observer, analyst and resident of the wider Arab world on and off for most of my life, there’s an uncomfortable connection to a wider discourse here, particularly against the background of the Arab Spring revolutionary uprisings over the course of the past decade. For years, the people of the region have tried time and again to struggle for accountable good governance in the aftermath of the establishment of post-colonial states. They’ve struggled against authoritarianism, autocracy and dictatorship, and with a variety of results. The argument that is so often thrown in their faces is: “Arabs aren’t ready for democracy.”