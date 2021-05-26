Laws that seek to ban ideas that legislators dislike quite literally cast the “pall of orthodoxy” these rulings decry. And the First Amendment certainly protects the right of a state-sponsored college or university to address issues of race, class and inequality in its curriculum. In fact, CRT is today a standard upper-level elective at most law schools — including here at the University of Alabama, where a CRT class is taught by one of the founders of the theory, Richard Delgado. The acceptance is unfortunately not universal, as is clear from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s refusal of tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones, noted for her association with the New York Times’ 1619 Project and critical race theory.