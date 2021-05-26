The narrative of the never-ending generation wars has tricked us, too, into believing everything must be a battle. Sometimes we find ourselves reading about clashes we didn’t even know we were having, ushered toward acrimony by those who insist that every generation can exist only in contrast to every other. Usually, a member of an ascendant demographic’s rise to prominence is greeted as an opportunity for a general diagnosis: Greta Thunberg shows how angry these children are, we read. Billie Eilish, Rodrigo’s predecessor as Gen Z’s sonic representative, showed how radical they are. She wears baggy clothes! She’s full of self-loathing!