The problem here, of course, is that the vice chair is picked by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Both fiercely oppose the very mission of the commission, precisely because it would focus on the causes and factors leading up to the attack, which is to say it would implicate Trump and Republicans in helping create the conditions for it with their lies about the 2020 election.