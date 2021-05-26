But I think it is bad that we’re limiting it to just history when other subjects could also benefit from a similar diversity of perspectives. Why, for instance, do we limit scientific instruction to saying certain things rather than other things? Some people say the earth revolves around the sun. Some say the sun revolves around the earth. Others say the earth is a flat disk surrounded by an ice wall and the sun is an illusion. Still others say that the sun is being pushed across the sky each day by an enormous dung beetle (glory to Ra!). Why give one of these beliefs any kind of precedence over the others? They are all so lovely, and I like the dung beetle one because that involves biology also.