So some Democrats are eager to jump-start the next phase of that journey when it comes to the public option, the idea of allowing anyone to buy government health insurance if they want it. And you’d think that with a new president who campaigned on the public option, they’d have an ally in the White House. But that may not be quite true.
On Wednesday, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the chairs of the House and Senate committees with jurisdiction over health care, issued a request to anyone and everyone to provide them with input that would help them design a public option. They asked for answers to questions such as who should be eligible for it, what the role of the states should be, and much more.
But you haven’t heard much from the White House on this subject. Their moves so far on health care have been limited to some worthwhile additions to the American Rescue Plan, such as boosting ACA subsidies, as well as efforts by the Department of Health and Human Services to reverse some Trump-era policies.
But there has been no big push for the public option, despite the fact that it was the centerpiece of the health care agenda Biden campaigned on.
Unfortunately, right now — with Democrats controlling the Senate by a margin of zero votes and Biden’s current priority of infrastructure on a tightrope — there’s no reason to believe he has any intention of bringing the public option up any time soon.
After all, if and when that legislative ball gets rolling, it will be a huge fight, with the insurance companies, hospitals, doctors, and other absurdly wealthy health care interests committed to kill it, just as every last Republican will be.
They view it as only marginally less of a threat than outright single-payer, not only because millions or even tens of millions of people might flee private insurance to enroll in a public option, but because a public option could negotiate lower reimbursement rates, which would cut into their profits.
So if you’re Biden, you see a highly motivated opposing force with virtually limitless cash to mount a PR campaign to kill your bill, and a legislative battle that could swallow everything else you want to do.
Not only that, there’s a very good chance that the debate would get bogged down in some of the same lies and distortions Republicans used to try to defeat the ACA. While there are health care policies that can be explained easily, and this is one of them — “If you want, you can buy insurance from the government, like Medicare or Medicaid” — there is no such thing as an uncomplicated health care policy.
That complication leaves plenty of room for unethical opponents to find provisions of any plan they can twist and lie about, until large portions of the public will think the public option means you’ll have to cut off one of your own toes and donate it to the Rosa Luxembourg Clinic for antifa Foot Research before Bernie Sanders gives you permission to visit your doctor.
Nevertheless, people who care about health policy have to keep pushing forward.
Doing so ensures that when the political environment makes it possible — maybe if there’s an unexpected midterm miracle in 2022, or if Biden is reelected in 2024 — an internal consensus on the policy questions has been reached. Democrats have been thinking about this for a long time; there are already plenty of well-thought-out plans in circulation.
Equally important, it maintains pressure on Biden so that he knows he can’t keep the public option on the back burner forever.
So Democrats in Congress should move ahead. Hold hearings vividly documenting the misdeeds of the insurance companies. Write op-eds explaining the good a public option would do. Work out the kinks in the policy.
And be ready to keep doing it for as long as it takes. Because it will take a long time.
