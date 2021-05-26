Where does this leave Moscow? Putin knows perfectly well that Xi is not his “best friend.” Some Russian analysts have suggested adopting a stance like India’s, which resists being tied into alliances. A closer relationship with the United States is possible. In 1969, the Soviet Union and China fought a border skirmish that both sides feared could lead to nuclear war. Moscow asked foreign governments how they would respond to a preemptive strike against China, and in October 1969, Mao Zedong was so worried about a Soviet nuclear attack that he temporarily fled Beijing. This fear helped impel Mao to reach out to the Americans, and, in the 1970s and 1980s, the two sides actively worked together against the Soviets.