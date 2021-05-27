Apparently, only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has figured out that filibustering a bill to investigate domestic terrorism might not reflect well on some Republican members. Put differently, the vote to protect the disgraced former president (about whom a New York state grand jury is hearing evidence regarding potential financial crimes at his company) will be Exhibit A for why Republicans can never be allowed to obtain a majority. They are, quite simply, incapable of standing up to an unhinged authoritarian who wanted to seize power illegally. In Romney’s mild language: “I think the perception is on the part of the public that the January 6 Commission just trying to get to the truth of what happened, and that Republicans would be seen as not wanting to let the truth come out. I don’t believe that’s what’s the motivation, but I think that’s the perception.”