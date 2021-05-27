But Barr’s pronouncement to Congress that the evidence did not support obstruction failed to point out that his conclusions rested, at least in part, on his views about the special status of the president. And he did not acknowledge that Mueller himself thoroughly debunked those legal arguments in his report, demonstrating why obstruction of justice charges against a corrupt president were not only possible but also potentially essential to upholding the rule of law. Instead, Barr suggested that the evidence of obstruction was simply not there — not that Trump was shielded by virtue of his office from prosecution for conduct that would be obstruction of justice if done by anyone else.