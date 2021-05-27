It might be counterintuitive to suggest that seemingly intransigent Iranian interlocutors would concede more. There are two things to consider. First, whoever replaces the current team will have vastly less experience and knowledge of the issues and the characters on the other side of the table. Equally as important, IRGC or officials close to its top cannot claim — as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif so often did — that they wield no influence. They are also on the hook in a different way, with a growing number of IRGC commanders facing personal sanctions.