Today, superficially, Washington and Tehran’s roles are reversed from the state of play under the Trump administration: The United States wants to reenter the deal and Iran appears to be dragging its feet. But with an Iranian presidential election scheduled for next month, of which the regime’s clumsy handling will likely do more to undermine the system’s legitimacy domestically than anything foreign powers could accomplish, Biden should just wait and see what happens.
There is unprecedented turmoil in Iran, both among a society suffering from massive economic hardship and abusive leadership, but also in the political arena, in which deep divisions are being exposed to public view.
Iran is at a turning point, as evidenced by the disqualification of several of the most prominent figures in the Islamic republic’s history from running for president. These include former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Ali Larijani, a longtime speaker of parliament and nuclear negotiator. The Guardian Council, which vets candidates for elected office, approved a slate of seven candidates, most of whom publicly oppose any sort of compromise with Washington.
Many observers expected Ahmadinejad to be barred from running — as he was in 2017 — and he’s already calling for an election boycott as a result. But prohibiting Larijani, who has always been an unflinching supporter of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seems destined to backfire. Who will take the election seriously when the regime’s quintessential yes man is deemed not mainstream enough?
Ultimately, the election result will not alter the regime’s orientation. But these disqualifications, and the sharp public debate around them, are a barometer of how wobbly the system has become. The veneer of political unity has been cracked open. Voter turnout, which the regime has always used to justify its existence, is expected to be historically low.
Biden should exploit these vulnerabilities to get the best deal possible, one that is good for people and bad for authoritarianism. Iranian officials can no longer hide the fact that they have lost nearly all public support, something the Biden administration should weigh as it decides what concessions to make to Iran, and what to seek in return.
The challenge for Biden will be to make a deal and to time it so that it doesn’t strengthen the most destructive currents in Iran, yet benefits ordinary Iranians. This is something the initial deal failed to do in the short time that all parties were adhering to their commitments.
The main arguments against employing a slower approach today are that a deal may be available now but won’t be under a more insular administration in Tehran, and that negotiating with the hostile elements in Iran’s regime would further legitimize them. This, however, seems like a risk worth taking. As the election clearly shows, these forces are already consolidating power. And while their nuclear program appears to be inching dangerously close to a breakout point, Iran knows that a nuclear weapon is not something it could ever use effectively.
Iran desperately needs the billions of dollars it would be able to access when a deal is finalized to address a range of crises, from the coronavirus pandemic to looming electricity and water shortages. For all the Islamic republic’s messianic rhetoric, no revolutionary pillar has ever been stronger than the leadership’s commitment to its own self-preservation — so they know they have to negotiate and follow through.
In fact, there could be benefit in direct negotiations with the elements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that have been most vocally opposed to anything resembling rapprochement with Washington. Crucially, they control the fates of Americans currently held hostage in Iran. Freeing them would provide incentive for Biden to keep the discussions going.
It might be counterintuitive to suggest that seemingly intransigent Iranian interlocutors would concede more. There are two things to consider. First, whoever replaces the current team will have vastly less experience and knowledge of the issues and the characters on the other side of the table. Equally as important, IRGC or officials close to its top cannot claim — as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif so often did — that they wield no influence. They are also on the hook in a different way, with a growing number of IRGC commanders facing personal sanctions.
Many critics of engagement say Iran’s regime will not moderate. If that means embracing the ideals of liberal democracy, it won’t. But if we’re looking for behavioral shifts on key issues, we’ve seen that, facing pressure and given incentive, the regime will alter course.
The Biden administration has promised a “longer and stronger” deal. It’s a worthy goal that won’t be reached by shortcuts. Slowing down to better understand the playing field after Iran’s elections could help.
