I’ve written columns over the years suggesting it is unseemly to race out of the house for doorbuster sales and auto showrooms, or to the poolside and smoking grill, when the day is set aside to honor those who gave their all.
My effort once got smacked down by Washington City Paper blogger Erik Wemple, who is now my Post Opinions colleague. Wemple wrote that “Colbert I. King, the great Saturday Op-Ed columnist,” had called upon Americans “to pass up shopping and partying in favor of honoring the fallen.” Said Wemple: It is “a provocative thought, but that’s about all it is,” adding that if I wanted people to refrain from doing “traditional” things on Memorial Day, I should tell them what they should do instead. “Attend official ceremonies honoring the fallen? Do some reading on the heroism of our veterans? And just what should we eat and how should we prepare it? How to handle drinks? Just soft ones?”
I get it — and the sarcasm, too. To go on and on as I have about forgetting the fallen can prompt eye-rolling among those who think of my efforts as no more than smug, self-serving, phony earnestness.
That said, I still think it’s worth hitting the pause button in the chase for price cuts on big-ticket items. How about giving a few thoughts to that hillside in Arlington National Cemetery where tombstones are mounted for multitudes of veterans of past wars? And maybe offer a few moments of reflection on that wall at the National Mall with the names of more than 58,000 Americans who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.
I know some of the names on the wall. They were among my Howard University ROTC-commissioned officer colleagues who returned home not seated in aircraft, but lying in caskets.
They were among the thousands of Black men who responded, whether voluntarily or via the draft, to the call to arms from a nation that demanded loyalty and discipline while often forgetting to reciprocate.
Memorial Day traditions rank second to commemorating those who, as Abraham Lincoln said at Gettysburg, gave “the last full measure of devotion.” My thoughts turn to them. Admittedly, it ain’t much. Come right down to it, it’s all I got.
But while I’m at it — and this, too, will rile up those who prefer to spend the holiday playing and cooking — I’m also going to honor Black people in America who have paid the ultimate price, but unfairly at the hands of sworn officers of the law.
No audience is needed to solemnly observe George Floyd, Ronald Greene, Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, Jonathan Price and countless other Black people whose lives were cut short.
Traditionalists need not worry. Your plans will not be interrupted. No forced moments of silence, no required listening to “Taps,” no roadblocks in your pursuit of a good time. Rest assured, Memorial Day 2021, with covid-19 on the wane, will transpire as ever with travelers, shoppers and backyard chefs out and about, just doing their thing. Dead Black lives won’t be in your way, if indeed they ever have.
But, have they ever?
Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day as a tribute to fallen soldiers, has taken place in various towns and cities across the country since the end of the Civil War. Decorating graves with flowers and flags has been a widespread annual event. A solemn way to honor the dead.
But even as annual tributes were being held to countless fallen White soldiers, thousands of Southern Blacks were being murdered in the 1890s. The killings were nonstop. Between 1901 and 1929, more than 1,200 Black people were lynched in the South; 41 percent of those occurred in Georgia and Mississippi, according to U.S. House of Representatives archives. Simple reason: Unlawfully taken Black lives didn’t matter. Not so much as Congress might notice. Anti-lynching bills were filibustered to death on Capitol Hill.
Remembrance of the fallen lived on.
Memorial Day is as good a time as ever to also commemorate the other fallen — precious Black lives that mattered, as least to some of us.
Read more: