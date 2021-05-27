But bias in criminal justice takes another form besides excessive force: failure to protect. When the Justice Department examines discriminatory patterns and practices in law enforcement, investigators should also examine how departments respond to sexual assault and other gender-based crimes, whose survivors encounter rampant misogyny, homophobia and neglect from law enforcement agencies throughout the country. Here, too, Minneapolis and Louisville are perfect test cases. Both police departments have catastrophically failed to investigate these life-altering crimes properly, and these failures exacerbate racial and gender inequality.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune documented stunning law enforcement malfeasance in rape cases — from botched investigations that allowed serial rapists to attack more women, to prosecutors who rejected rape cases despite overwhelming evidence. As summed up by the series’ authors: “The failure to vigorously investigate sexual assaults is endangering women across Minnesota.”
In Louisville, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting documented similar failures, including demeaning treatment of victims and failure to retrieve basic evidence or interview key witnesses. In 2017, 194 people reported rapes to Louisville police. Police made arrests in only 30 cases, and prosecutors obtained rape convictions in only four.
Over-policing and under-protection are two sides of the same problem: A criminal justice profession that long excluded women and people of color and consequently fails to prioritize their interests.
Justice Department officials during the Obama administration recognized this connection. In Baltimore, the Justice Department found “discriminatory policing against African Americans” in the form of unreasonable force and unconstitutional stops and simultaneously found “evidence of gender bias” in the department’s failure to adequately investigate reports of sexual assault. Similar findings emerged from other jurisdictions, such as New Orleans, Maricopa County, Ariz., and Puerto Rico.
Sexism and racism in criminal justice create a fraught trap for survivors of color, who may fear that reporting assaults will bring down racial profiling or excessive force on their own communities. While women and LGBTQ people of every race and class encounter sexist indifference to sexual assault and domestic violence, women of color and Native women encounter sexist and racist police indifference even to crimes including abduction and murder.
Our communities overwhelmingly want law enforcement institutions that will truly protect and serve them. This means combating police brutality and strengthening the response to gender-based violence at the same time. And the Justice Department has an essential role to play in both of these arenas.
Past Justice Department actions against biased policing and prosecution achieved real change. In 2011, federal investigators found a New Orleans Police Department mired in police violence, corruption, and neglect of rape and domestic violence. After NOPD compliance with a federal consent decree, monitoring reports found decreased use of force and improved oversight, while the proportion of sex crimes that were misclassified went from 46 percent to less than 1 percent, and investigation protocols for domestic violence and sexual assault were strengthened. Federal intervention led to progress against over-policing and under-protection in other jurisdictions too, such as Baltimore, Newark, Missoula, Mont., and more.
The solutions to over-policing and under-protection go together. We can reallocate resources within police departments away from nuisance crimes such as selling loose cigarettes and from counterproductive stop-and-frisk practices. And we can redirect those funds toward improving sexual assault investigations, currently desperately under-resourced in nearly every city including Minneapolis and Louisville. We can help police officers develop better skills both in investigation and in de-escalation. We can prosecute abusers, not victims.
If the Justice Department investigates police misconduct without exploring departments’ failures to respond effectively to sex crimes, it will miss a crucial opportunity to unite communities around integrated reforms that would truly improve public safety. In an administration headed by President Biden, the lead sponsor of the Violence Against Women Act while he was in the Senate, and Vice President Harris, a former prosecutor, this opportunity to promote truly equal justice should be welcomed.
Too many survivors of gender-based crimes have sought help from the system, only to be revictimized. It’s time for the Justice Department to help get them the unbiased law enforcement they deserve.
