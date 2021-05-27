Past Justice Department actions against biased policing and prosecution achieved real change. In 2011, federal investigators found a New Orleans Police Department mired in police violence, corruption, and neglect of rape and domestic violence. After NOPD compliance with a federal consent decree, monitoring reports found decreased use of force and improved oversight, while the proportion of sex crimes that were misclassified went from 46 percent to less than 1 percent, and investigation protocols for domestic violence and sexual assault were strengthened. Federal intervention led to progress against over-policing and under-protection in other jurisdictions too, such as Baltimore, Newark, Missoula, Mont., and more.