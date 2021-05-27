If this carries forward to 2022, Republicans will be selecting mini-Trumps who — presumably — also believe in the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, think the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were tourists or antifa, oppose President Biden’s popular economic rescue plan, obsess over ludicrous cultural memes that have nothing to do with governing and seek to make it more difficult to vote.
How might that play in congressional seats that swung from Democrat to Republican in 2020 (e.g., California’s 39th and 48th districts, or Florida’s 27th)? The candidates who tried to keep their distance from Trump may fall prey to MAGA Republicans in the primaries. And Republicans who sold themselves as moderates but ran toward the MAGA crowd (e.g., voting against the Jan. 6 commission) may discover voters are dismayed that they joined the MAGA cult.
Moreover, the radicalization of the GOP has alerted Democratic voters to the real possibility that if Republicans take the House majority, they may not allow a rightfully elected Democratic president to take office in January 2025. It’s easy to imagine the ads featuring McCarthy and Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), and Matt Gaetz (Fla.): Would you trust these people with 2024 election?
Certainly, the Quinnipiac poll is bad news for the rebel Republicans such as Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Peter Meijer (Mich.) and for those who hold out hope there is still a viable war for the soul of the Republican Party. Alas, in the real world, the Republican Party is likely to keep getting worse as college-educated voters, women and young voters flee the party, leaving it to the most extreme of the MAGA cultists. That is a recipe for what we saw in the Trump years — a radicalized, smaller party that’s even less appealing to voters than it is now.
Meanwhile, 36 states will have gubernatorial elections in 2022. A third of the Senate seats will be in play, including open seats left by vacating Republicans in blue and purple states (e.g., Pennsylvania and North Carolina), and Republicans will try to win back seats in blue-trending Georgia and Arizona. Would Democrats rather run against foaming-at-the-mouth conspiracy theorists, or against Republicans who affirm Biden is the real president, Russia is an adversary, climate change is real and corporations should pay more taxes? It is not even close.
It is possible Republicans will come to their senses and step away from the brink of MAGA madness, finding candidates who eschew the “big lie” and have actual ideas for governing. But do not count on it. If the Republicans’ opposition to the Jan. 6 commission and their ejection of Cheney from House Republican leadership are any clue, the descent of the GOP into “evil lunacy” has not slowed.
