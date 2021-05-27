For a final real-world problem, think about a Marine Corps squad out in the desert. It’s a tiny unit, just 12 Marines and a squad leader. But a new Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program called Squad X is experimenting with ways to use autonomous ground and air vehicles to augment the team’s situational awareness, reach and impact. Defense giant Lockheed Martin is prime contractor for the program, and a company called BAE Systems is creating an AI system to fuse data from the sensors and allow quicker, better decisions by the squad on the ground. (Disclosure: My wife, a BAE Systems software engineer, was part of the Squad X project.)