The Taylor Run stream-restoration project, as with all such projects, involves the complete removal of mature native vegetation, including trees, along the banks of streams so that the stream channel can be restored to a supposedly more natural condition. Riparian forests such as those found along Taylor Run keep pollutants, including phosphorus and nitrogen, out of the bay by recycling them naturally. Trees also improve water quality in these streams by reducing stream bank erosion. These forests provide critical habitat for migratory birds, native plants and other wild creatures in urban areas. They also help reduce urban flooding, which is a growing problem in the D.C. region because we have paved over so many of our watersheds.