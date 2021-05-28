When Noah was killed by the exact crime he was trying to protect us from, his fight became mine, with my wife, Marcia Goldman, and our daughter, Shana. Now, more than five years after we lost him, Noah’s death has led me to ask: Why do we put the lives of brave law enforcement officers at risk to protect us from drunk drivers when technology is available that can end drunken driving? I urge every member of Congress to ask this question as well.