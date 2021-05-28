The fact that serious reparations proposals are becoming more mainstream is a cause for hope that the United States might finally grow up. As school kids, my friends and I used to joke about reparations — not because the concept of some form of recognition and repair to Black people was laughable, but because we knew White people were not about to recognize and correct the harm they caused to Black people. Later we would learn that the U.S. paid reparations to the families of the Japanese Americans it forced into internment camps. That was the right thing to do — but by what possible logic would the same not be done to address generations of slavery, Jim Crow and segregation?