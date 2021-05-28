It will take years to identify all of the ways this global pandemic has frayed the social fabric that binds us together, and many more years to repair it. But the monarch migration may not have years. Monarchs are not close to extinction, thanks to robust nonmigratory populations established over the past 200 years in warm climates around the world (wherever humans wittingly or unwittingly plant milkweed, monarchs are likely to follow — even if they have to cross oceans). But in the place where the species likely first evolved, the mountains of central Mexico, the monarch’s long-term future is very much in doubt, as is the record-breaking migration that is its most distinctive feature (no butterfly flies farther).