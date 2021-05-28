“The Werewolves of Wrath”: Okay. I think the author’s note you wrote on this one speaks for itself — “I figured out what to do about the fact that there weren’t any werewolves in ‘The Grapes of Wrath.’ I just replaced the dust with werewolves. People have to leave their farms because there are too many werewolves everywhere ruining the corn. I think this motivation is much better and simpler. People hear about dust and they think, ‘I have seen dust, and I have removed it with a damp rag.’ But when they hear, ‘The werewolves descended on the Joad family’s forty acres,’ they understand that this is a real problem that you could not resolve with a damp rag. They think, ‘Get those Joads out of there!’"