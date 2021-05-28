Maryland is home to some of the most progressive women in the country. They want to join their sisters on Capitol Hill. What qualified woman would forgo the chance to collaborate with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to pass historic legislation, including the Equal Rights Amendment, a $15 minimum wage and meaningful gun reform? What woman would pass up the chance to bring money back to her district? What woman would rule out the opportunity as governor to address disparities for women in housing, academia, athletics, and business and industry in Maryland?