Diller and von Furstenberg, for instance, have signed on to the Giving Pledge, committing to donate at least half their billions to worthy causes. Yet Diller is also on the record as skeptical of some tax reform proposals. In 2019, he said he would support Elizabeth Warren for president over Donald Trump, if the contest came to that, but that he did not approve of her economic agenda. “If this country wants to be a kind of socialism somewhat light but not that light, done and done,” he told CNBC. “If you take her at her word, God forbid, I mean, it would be bad.” Asked to comment on the critique that the park was built by a billionaire, he praised public-private partnerships like the one that resulted in Little Island: “I don’t think you get much done unless you have both public and private.”