Little Island is, in other words, a controlled environment. Its whimsy is not organic, nor is it coincidental this charming space is in the midst of a wealthy Manhattan neighborhood. Meanwhile, other, grittier areas of New York await their own windfalls.
The park is the creation of business mogul Barry Diller and his wife, the fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, who gave $260 million to build Little Island and have promised an additional $120 million to help fund operations for the next two decades. “We love public art and public places,” Diller told CNBC. “But the real reason to do it is this: It’s to see people being really happy in the city.”
Generous? Absolutely. Yet there is something discomforting about this largesse. Amid today’s rampant inequality a showy form of philanthropy has emerged in which the ultrawealthy seem like caring, good people — and the rest of us sometimes forget they are often not simply altruistic but also less than happy to give their money to the government in the form of higher taxes.
Diller and von Furstenberg, for instance, have signed on to the Giving Pledge, committing to donate at least half their billions to worthy causes. Yet Diller is also on the record as skeptical of some tax reform proposals. In 2019, he said he would support Elizabeth Warren for president over Donald Trump, if the contest came to that, but that he did not approve of her economic agenda. “If this country wants to be a kind of socialism somewhat light but not that light, done and done,” he told CNBC. “If you take her at her word, God forbid, I mean, it would be bad.” Asked to comment on the critique that the park was built by a billionaire, he praised public-private partnerships like the one that resulted in Little Island: “I don’t think you get much done unless you have both public and private.”
It’s easy to forget that a major reason this sort of cooperation is needed for the city’s recreational green spaces: New York City dedicates less than 1 percent of its budget to parks. Which means that absent generous donations, it’s hard to get things done. Last year, even as people poured into city parks seeking respite from covid restrictions, the parks budget was cut by $84 million. And the green spaces outside rich neighborhoods, lacking interest from deep-pocketed residents, are often less than well kept.
The truism that charity begins at home applies here. Von Furstenberg’s flagship New York store is less than a five-minute walk from Little Island, as is the headquarters of the media and Internet conglomerate IAC, where Diller serves as chairman. The couple are also donors to the nearby High Line park, built more than a decade ago on an abandoned elevated train track.
Meanwhile, the public-private partnerships that Diller thinks so highly of are less successful outside the city’s most-monied neighborhoods. The Central Park Conservancy, for instance, is flush with cash. Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx? Not so much. Poverty-struck East New York is short on outdoor recreational spaces, while in Jackson Heights, a street that’s closed to traffic passes for a park. Sociologist Eric Klinenberg has called the area “a green desert.”
There is no shortage of park space or entertainment venues in the area around Little Island. City Winery, a New York music institution, relocated to the pier directly to the north (comedian John Mulaney is performing there into next month), while the pier just south is getting redone as well, with plans to feature a beach when it opens in 2023.
It is difficult to discuss billionaire gifts without seeming like a supplicant (“Thank the power couple who gave NYC its newest gem of a park,” gushed the New York Post) or an ungrateful cur (me, many times in the past). So let me stipulate: Little Island is gorgeous. It will be an asset to New York. Parks make daily life more pleasant, and they help reduce visitors’ stress and anxiety. The public needs more green spaces. But making people hope for the grace and favor of billionaires so they can get nice things, including access to clean outdoor space, is not an ideal way to run a city — or a country.
