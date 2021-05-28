Trump is a cunning and effective fighter, and he has convinced many people that every charge leveled against him is more of the same.
Return with me to the transition period before Trump’s inauguration. A mixed bag of rumor, fact and speculation concerning the incoming president’s connections to Russia was being peddled around Washington as journalists and other investigators who had not taken Trump sufficiently seriously as a candidate rushed to scour his past. Experienced editors assigned reporters to look into it. It was sensational, for sure — but unconfirmed, to say the least.
Unfortunately, there’s a well-known back door onto the front page. Something that cannot be proved true can, perhaps, be proved “controversial.” The Steele dossier was hustled through this back door. BuzzFeed News — heavy on the buzz, light on the news — irresponsibly published the entire document, at the time offering only tissue-thin justifications.
Thus, a piece of sausage that no established newsroom would swallow entered the national news diet.
The work of Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, appears to be the opposite of a witch hunt: painstaking, detailed, relatively tight-lipped. The grand jury will not hear salacious gossip; it will trudge through financial details gleaned from hundreds of thousands of documents, and most likely listen to hours of sworn testimony.
Nor is the outcome predestined. A well-worn adage around every courthouse holds that a competent prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. Trump’s a ham, but no mere sandwich. Able to raise a bottomless defense fund from the more than 74 million Americans who voted for him just last year, he’s a dangerous foe. It’s possible that Vance, who is nearing retirement, doesn’t have the goods — but will let the anonymous grand jury take the fall for disappointing his fellow liberals.
Possible. But only if they fail to flip Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. It is difficult to exaggerate the extent of this man’s Trump-related knowledge. Born in Brooklyn and trained as an accountant at Pace University, Weisselberg went to work in 1973 for Trump’s father and has been part of the family ever since.
If there’s any dirty financial laundry in the Trump family hamper, Weisselberg knows about it. To inspire him to spill, Vance has been looking into the accountant’s own family finances: namely, allegations by an estranged former daughter-in-law that posh living expenses and private-school tuitions were paid by the company but never declared as income.
People go to jail for such things.
Other investigators are also interested in questions to which Weisselberg surely knows answers. In D.C., the attorney general is investigating Trump’s inauguration committee. A onetime confidante of former first lady Melania Trump has accused the committee of knowingly overpaying for services provided by the Trump Organization. Weisselberg reviewed the committee’s books. The New York attorney general has been looking into the value claimed for a conservation easement at the Trump family estate in Westchester County.
In Scotland, a lawsuit filed this week seeks to force an investigation of the source of some $300 million in cash Trump used to buy and refurbish two golf courses. A golf writer has said that he asked Eric Trump in 2013 where the money came from and was told, “We have all the funding we need out of Russia.”
Which brings us full circle. Because of the Steele dossier, many Americans believe Trump’s ties to Russia are fictional. But the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee has shown that Trump campaign officials gave inside information to a Russian intelligence asset, and the Treasury Department has determined that Russia used the data to target propaganda in favor of Trump. When Donald Trump Jr. was told the Putin government wanted to assist his father’s campaign, he replied by email, “I love it.”
Weisselberg may have a tough decision to make, and might need to ask himself: If the shoe were on the other foot and Trump had to choose between me and saving his own hide, what would The Donald do?
And then act accordingly.
Read more: