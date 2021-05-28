My daughter had been strict about the rules, but more to avoid spreading covid than to avoid getting sick from it. Given the data, she was right. U.S. children have accounted for only 1 to 3 percent of reported covid hospitalizations and 0 to 0.2 percent of covid deaths. Covid-19 has so far killed 355 Americans 18 and younger, compared with more than 450,000 people 65 and older. Even if my daughter had gotten covid, the chance that it would have killed her was somewhere between none and infinitesimal.