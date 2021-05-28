One might wonder why the United States put itself in this position despite spending roughly $700 billion a year on defense. The answer is that even such a huge expenditure is nowhere near enough to meet all of our global commitments.
The United States has committed to defend countries on virtually every continent. The NATO treaty puts it on the line to defend Canada and just about every country in Europe — primarily against Russia. America has strong ties and implicit defense arrangements with Israel and many Arab nations in the Middle East, which are threatened by Iran. It also stations troops in South Korea and Japan to protect those nations from attack and has long-standing commitments to Australia and New Zealand. And none of this accounts for smaller commitments to fight terrorism throughout the world.
These commitments require a large military, but the sufficiency of that force can only be measured by the enemy forces that can be deployed against it. As Russia has modernized its military and China has increased its own by leaps and bounds, the United States is now facing more powerful foes than at any time since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. It is doing so with a military that is only about two-thirds the size it was then and with equipment so old that much of the nation’s stockpiles are reaching the end of their useful life spans.
The result of decades of neglect — and spending trillions of dollars on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan instead of military modernization — is a force too small and antiquated to meet the demands placed upon it. The Heritage Foundation’s most recent annual assessment of U.S. defense capabilities found them only marginally capable of defending national interests. The military could theoretically win one major war, but it lacked the capacity to fight two simultaneously, a capacity considered essential to national security during the Cold War. It recommended significant increases in all major forces: increasing the Army from 28 brigade combat teams to 50, for example, and adding 100 ships to the Navy. That plus the long-overdue modernization will cost money — lots of it.
The price tag may surprise many who haven’t followed defense budgets closely. Retired Lt. Gen. Tom Spoehr, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense, said this year’s defense budget should be $778 billion, nearly $63 billion higher than President Biden has requested. Spoehr says that figure should then be increased by 3 percent over inflation for each of the next five years. Even that might not be enough. Mackenzie Eaglen, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, notes that in 2017, then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis testified that 3 to 5 percent real growth was needed to put the military on track. That means as much as 7 percent annual growth (assuming 2 percent inflation), which would amount to more than $50 billion in additional spending a year, for the foreseeable future. That would push annual defense expenditures to more than $1 trillion by the mid-2020s.
This is a lot of money, but it pales in comparison to what we’ve spent in the past. Spoehr notes that the United States spent 5 percent or more of GDP on defense during the 1980s. The U.S. would be spending $1.1 trillion this year on defense if it were still spending that amount. Our allies also need to do more, and many of them are. The fact remains, however, that the United States must do more, too. As Eaglen says, “the U.S. military is falling behind while our competitors are sprinting ahead.”
No one wants an arms race, but in geopolitics, it only takes one big country to start the contest. The United States must either get in the game or risk losing.
