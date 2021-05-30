In an 1927 interview with the Harvard Crimson, Swarthmore College philosophy professor J.H. Holmes said he had spoken with Mahatma Gandhi about the Indian leader’s views of Western religion. “I like your Christ,” Gandhi told him, “but not your Christianity.” During Gandhi’s lifetime, many in India embraced the teachings of Christ, but they did not see Christ-like examples lived by their British rulers — and thus saw no need to convert to the Christian faith.