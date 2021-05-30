Something similar might be said about many of my fellow African Americans and their views of the Republican Party. They might share the Christian values and family values often espoused by the GOP, but they do not see nearly enough Republicans living those values. And they see far too many betraying them.
I would be a Republican if it weren't for the Republicans.
Many African American Christians are conservative in their beliefs, especially African American Christians living in the Deep South. I was born, raised, educated and still live in one of the reddest of red states: Mississippi. Like many churchgoing African Americans across the South, I agree with Republican rhetoric extolling low taxes, not depending on the government, working hard for what you get and living within your means.
Many of us even agree with Republicans on matters such as immigration and abortion. We hear Republicans say they are a “big tent” party and that they are welcoming to all people. But are they really?
We hear them when they say they are still the party of Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. But are they really?
As Rachel Maddow on MSNBC often suggests, “Watch what they do, not what they say.” African Americans are watching what Republicans are doing, not what they are saying.
Before the 1960s, African Americans — or at least those who were not prohibited from voting by Jim Crow laws — voted Republican nearly half the time. Why? Because before the 1960s, the Republican Party backed legislation that had the residual effect of benefiting Black people. And the Democratic Party welcomed racist Southern segregationists.
After President Lyndon B. Johnson’s push for civil rights outraged “Dixiecrats” and then President Richard M. Nixon courted them with his “Southern strategy” appealing to racism, the parties shifted: The GOP came to resemble what the Democratic Party had once been, and the Democratic Party began to look more and more like what Republicans used to be. The Black vote followed the transformation. African Americans who once voted Republican began to overwhelmingly vote Democratic.
The Republican Party could have tried to regain Black support, but the GOP seems to have decided that doing so is just too much work — it’s easier to try to stop Black people from voting, period. In Republican-controlled states across the nation, the campaign for a 21st-century Jim Crow is well underway.
That is a tragedy, both for African Americans who are losing access to the ballot and for the Republican Party. It didn’t have to happen this way. How much more inspiring would it be if Republicans courted the African American vote instead of trying to suppress it?
Imagine if the GOP made high-profile African American appointments in the Republican National Committee. And imagine Republicans supporting, instead of almost automatically opposing, legislation that might primarily assist Black families.
Once upon a time, not too long ago, African Americans were prominent among Republicans. Colin Powell, the retired four-star Army general, was secretary of state in the George W. Bush administration. Then Powell gave way to Condoleezza Rice, the former national security adviser. A few years later, Michael Steele, the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, became chairman of the Republican National Committee.
What happened, GOP? Maybe you should ask those luminaries how to court the African American vote, and how to recruit local and national Black candidates for office.
Between now and November 2022, if Republican candidates came to our neighborhoods to conduct town hall meetings, to support our businesses, to visit our community centers and our churches to speak to the congregation, you just might see African Americans giving the Republican Party a fresh look. I would be among them. But the way things stand now? No way.
