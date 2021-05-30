The math of 2022, plus history and the extra boost from redistricting, means the House majority should be electing Kevin McCarthy as speaker in January 2023, and control of the Senate could be passing back from New York’s Charles E. Schumer to Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell. Ducey is so popular among his colleagues that he was asked to serve a second term as chair of the RGA. Scott, many senators told me during side conversations, is a fund-raising machine bringing a ferocious energy to the task of assembling the resources incumbents and challengers will need. The tens of millions in small donations crucial to modern politics are rolling in, wave after wave.