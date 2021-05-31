This is a disgrace, but it’s not clear what can be done about it. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) wants to force studios to disclose whether their movies had been altered “to fit the demands of the Chinese Communist Party.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) wants to require any studio that seeks Defense Department cooperation to promise not to comply with Chinese censorship. The problem is that such laws might move preemptive self-censorship deeper into the development process, where it would be even harder to spot. Perhaps the studios, like Internet giants such as Netflix and Google, should simply stay out of China — but that would mean losing out on not only significant revenue for a major U.S. export industry but also the possibility of educating Chinese moviegoers about life in the free world.