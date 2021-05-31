India’s National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has emphasized reporting to district officials to prevent the illegal adoption and trafficking of orphaned children. This well-intended directive is unlikely to be effective unless authorities and those working in child protection proactively raise awareness in communities about a system that, for many, may be associated with negative experiences. Marginalized communities, particularly Dalits, have a history of violent interactions with formal institutions such as police, leading to a trust deficit. Seema, a local Aangan volunteer in Patna, says, “We don’t know who the officials are — we have never seen them. What if they take our children away from us at such a difficult time? We can’t trust anyone in this system.”