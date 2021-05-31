While there is no single factor at the root of our political dysfunction, it is clear that the American electorate is rapidly changing and both parties have failed to adapt. In most states, membership in the Democratic and Republican parties has stagnated or is in decline. More and more voters are registering as independents. Nearly half of millennials and Gen Z voters describe themselves as independents. Data collected by the Open Primaries Education Fund also shows that independents are already the largest or second-largest group of voters in half of states. At current rates of growth, that will soon be the case in every state. In our home state of Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 1 million independent voters who can’t vote in primaries — that’s more voters than in neighboring Delaware.