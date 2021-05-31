It might not last, of course. After invading Kuwait in 1991, President George H.W. Bush said triumphantly, “By God, we’ve kicked the Vietnam syndrome once and for all,” by which he meant that the country had shaken off its doubts and could get back to launching invasions thousands of miles away. He was right, for a while at least. It’s always possible that after another decade or so, another president might decide that we’ve “kicked the Iraq syndrome” and the public could be brought along for a new war that would produce yet more dead American servicemembers (and, of course, a far larger death toll in whichever country we say we’re liberating).