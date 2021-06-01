What the board didn’t mention in its statement, Falconer’s email or anywhere else, as far as I can tell, is that there has never been such a public outrage in 12 years of mailouts. Nor did it mention that Davila had yet to receive a negative email in response to his mailouts before the column attacking him. The board has caved to a column from a newspaper and moral panic, throwing Davila under the bus and sending a disconcerting message to its educators. Some of those folks, administrators in particular, have spoken out through an anonymous letter pointing out that “speaking in support Palestinian lives does not equate with antisemitism” and noting the “TDSB must be committed to working for ALL students and addressing ALL forms of oppression.”