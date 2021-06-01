The New York Times obtained the administration’s blueprint for the immigration policy changes it wants to implement, and in almost every way it’s a mirror image of what the Trump administration pursued:
In fact, Mr. Biden does want to open the country to more immigrants. His ambition, as reflected in the blueprint, is to rebuild and expand the opportunities for foreigners to enter the United States — but to do so legally.Divided into seven sections, the document offers detailed policy proposals that would help more foreigners move to the United States, including high-skilled workers, trafficking victims, the families of Americans living abroad, American Indians born in Canada, refugees, asylum-seekers and farm workers. Immigrants who apply online could pay less in fees or even secure a waiver in an attempt to “reduce barriers” to immigration. And regulations would be overhauled to “encourage full participation by immigrants in our civic life.”
Many of the ideas described are ways to make the immigration bureaucracy more efficient and effective. By contrast, the Trump administration saw red tape as a weapon to be deployed to achieve their policy end of closing America’s doors, by making it so slow and cumbersome that the numbers of people coming in would steadily decrease.
Even before Trump came along, Republicans had a clear immigration agenda: They wanted less of it. Discerning the Democratic immigration agenda has long been harder, because Democrats spent so much time arguing against the harsh policies Republicans advocated for.
But there is a Democratic agenda, and it’s one that takes into account the relationship between legal and illegal immigration.
First, it asserts that immigration is critical to America’s future just as it has been to America’s past and present: We’re the most dynamic and successful country in the world — in business, in science, in the arts — precisely because we’re constantly renewed, enhanced, and yes, changed by ambitious, entrepreneurial go-getters from all over the world willing to upend their former lives and see what they can make of themselves in America.
In other words, immigration is good, full stop. We can debate exactly how many people should be brought in each year, or what mix of people from different areas of the world we want, or what the requirements should be for people to obtain green cards, but we have to start from the presumption that immigration is good for America.
Second, the Democratic perspective on illegal immigration accepts this fundamental truth: The harder it is to come to the United States legally, the more people will try to do it illegally.
That’s why building walls can actually increase the number of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. Many people who come here to make money and send it back to their families would go back and forth if they could — for instance, coming here to work in the agricultural sector during harvest season, then returning. But when crossing the border becomes more difficult and dangerous, they come once and stay, not wanting to risk another crossing.
For that reason, immigration advocates have favored a more substantial guest worker program — with fair wages and workplace protections — that would provide the labor the agriculture industry needs and allow people to come here to do that work without having to sneak across the border.
That’s the ultimate end point Democrats are seeking: More legal immigration, less illegal immigration. It shouldn’t be that hard to communicate.
That’s not to say that it carries no political risk — and this is one of those issues where Democrats are motivated primarily by the fear of what Republicans will say about them.
Trumpist Republicans will certainly attack the Biden policies. There are a certain number of anti-immigrant voters who will respond — but they were unlikely to vote for Democrats anyway.
There’s a much larger group of people who have contradictory feelings about immigration: They believe in the fundamental idea that America should welcome immigrants, but they worry about how quickly those immigrants will assimilate, and so on. Those people are persuadable with the right policies and the right arguments; for instance, reassuring them that immigrants will learn English is a powerful way to help them resolve their ambivalence.
But Democrats have to be more assertive about making the pro-immigration case. Biden’s policies are clearly trying to do that; now it has to be followed up with advocacy that focuses on what immigration does for the country.
