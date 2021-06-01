Read more from Opinions on D.C. issues

Opinions by Post columnists and guest writers:

Colbert I. King: The ‘root cause’ of shootings in D.C.? Think guns and those pulling the trigger.

Esther Priscilla Ebuehi, Divya Vemulapalli and Emel Yavuzel: Wards 7 and 8 are ‘food swamps.’ D.C. should make building grocery stores there a priority.

George A. Jones: In D.C., housing should be a human right

Jami Hodge and Akhi Johnson: D.C. should end the felon-in-possession initiative

Christy Respress: D.C. has the resources and the know-how to ensure nobody else lives (or dies) without housing

Marchant Wentworth: Rock Creek may look inviting, but don’t go in the water

Opinions by the Editorial Board:

Justice for Bijan Ghaisar has been delayed — but not yet denied

The deaths of two Capitol Police officers this year show the urgent need for improved security

A commission makes a good start at reimagining policing in D.C.

The horrifying death of Mohammad Anwar comes during a spike in D.C. carjackings

Read more D.C. news coverage | Sign up for the Afternoon Buzz newsletter for D.C. news in your inbox each weekday

Show More