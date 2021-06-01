And in Israel, a coalition government that would oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (and strip legal protections in his corruption trial) stood on the brink of forming, while The Post reports that “Netanyahu supporters slammed right-wing parties planning to join the broad-based coalition as ‘traitors,’ picketed their homes and in some cases issued threats that led police to provide additional security to at least two of the targeted politicians.”
The Texas bill is among the most egregious examples of voter suppression. The Associated Press reports, “Under revisions during closed-door negotiations, Republicans added language that could make it easier for a judge to overturn an election and pushed back the start of Sunday voting, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls. The 67-page measure would also eliminate drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling centers, both of which Harris County, the state’s largest Democratic stronghold, introduced last year.”
From these examples we can see some common threads that tell us a lot about internal threats to democracies and about those struggling to preserve the rule of law, electoral integrity and majority rule based on the consent of the governed.
First, defeated pseudo-authoritarians do not go quietly. Indeed they speak a common language of “fraud,” “betrayal” and existential peril. Who called it the “fraud of the century” and inveighed against the left who would seize power — Netanyahu or Donald Trump? In this case the former, although the latter has made similar denunciations. If they cannot win power legitimately, the authoritarian playbook instructs that the elections themselves and the transfer of power must be delegitimized.
When right-wing populists become convinced they are irreplaceable and inseparable from the survival of the nation, the broadest possible coalition is needed to block them from turning their offices into a protection racket for their own corruption. In Israel, Naftali Bennett, the leader of the hard-line Yamina party, has teamed up with centrist Yair Lapid. Bennett explained, “Mr. Netanyahu is no longer trying to form a right-wing government because he knows full well that there isn’t one. He is seeking to take the whole national camp, and the whole country, with him on his personal last stand.”
Lapid echoed the warning about a leader losing his grip on power. “If you want to know why we have to change the leadership in Israel, go and listen to Netanyahu’s speech. It was a dangerous and unhinged speech by someone who has no limits anymore,” he said. “That’s exactly why we must form the government we’re trying to form. A government of people from the right, left and center who say to the Israeli public — we know how to work together and we don’t hate one another.”
Second, anti-democratic nationalists are shameless in their procedural maneuvers. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) falsely declared that there was nothing left to learn about the Jan. 6 armed insurrection. In Texas, the state Senate passed a Jim Crow-esque voting bill in the wee hours of morning, eschewing hearing and other procedural norms. Their justification for the measures rested on the “big lie” of a stolen 2020 election, which is now an all-purpose excuse for curtailing access to the ballot.
Third, Democrats need to understand what they are up against. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) declared himself “disappointed” and “very frustrated that politics has trumped — literally and figuratively — the good of the country.” He thundered that Republicans’ conduct is “unconscionable.” But what is he prepared to do about it? His insistence that reform of the filibuster would “destroy” our government is laughable.
He might take a page from the book of Texas Democrats. The New York Times recounted:
The Democratic flight was sparked by State Representative Chris Turner, the party’s caucus chair in the House, who sent a text message to members at 10:35 p.m. local time.“Members, take your key and leave the chamber discreetly,” Mr. Turner wrote. “Do not go to the gallery. Leave the building. ~ Chris”In a statement early Monday, Mr. Turner said the walkout had been a last resort.“It became obvious Republicans were going to cut off debate to ram through their vote suppression legislation,” he said. “At that point, we had no choice but to take extraordinary measures to protect our constituents and their right to vote.”
Democrats in Congress will need to be as tenacious as Turner — and willing to prevent legislative traditions from undermining the essence of democratic rule.
In sum, right-wing nationalists are ruthless in their pursuit of power and willingness to undermine the building blocks of democratic rule. Neither truth nor procedural niceties matter. That in turn requires defenders of democracy to put aside policy differences, rally to the cause of democracy and not be deterred by political obstacles that their opponents would willingly cast aside to preserve power.
