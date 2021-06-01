At first glance, this might seem like a welcome development. Public defense in Louisiana has been in a state of crisis essentially for as long as it has existed. For years, it has relied in part on fees attached to convictions, from felonies to traffic violations — an absurd setup that means lawyers who represent the poor receive funding only when their clients get convicted. The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated these problems, as fewer drivers meant fewer traffic tickets and fewer fees. Public defenders have battled high caseloads and underfunding with public relations campaigns, by lobbying and seeking grants and private donations. When things have been particularly dire, they have even refused to take new cases and sued the state itself.
In 2007, the state legislature set up a public defender board, whose members set policy, hire defenders for each district, and distribute the other major source of funding for indigent defense — money appropriated by the legislature. Supporters say that although the board isn’t perfect, it has improved indigent defense in the state. That’s especially true for death penalty cases, which the board outsourced to nonprofits with specifically qualified attorneys. Every death penalty defendant in Louisiana now gets a defense that meets the American Bar Association standards. Perhaps not surprisingly, death sentences in the state have plummeted.
But because the board oversees funding, it has also been subject to infighting and politics, as heads of public defender districts (known as district chiefs) fight over slices of a pie too small to feed everyone. Magee’s bill would abolish the public defender board and invest its powers in a single official, the state public defender.
“This bill would make funding, personnel and policy decisions less transparent and less deliberative,” said Derwyn Bunton, chief defender for Orleans Parish. “The biggest problems facing public defense in this state are the funding disparities between prosecution and defense, that our funding comes from user fees, and unmanageable workloads and caseloads. This bill doesn’t address any of those problems.”
Competition for funding has worsened existing divisions in the state’s indigent defense community. There has long been tension between rural and urban offices, for example. There’s another between the district offices, which usually handle day-to-day felonies and misdemeanors, and are mostly staffed with native Louisianans, and the nonprofits that handle death penalty cases, which tend to be staffed with attorneys from elite law schools and from outside the state.
The most pronounced dispute, which also has roots in the other two, is between the state’s longer-tenured public defenders and a new crop of reformers who have come to the state since Hurricane Katrina. The new guard takes a “holistic” approach to defense, in which public defenders go beyond clients’ criminal charges, such as arranging for mental health counseling, or helping a client find employment or avoid eviction resulting from an arrest or charge. The approach has been shown to reduce incarceration without harming public safety. The old guard sees the new guard as idealistic do-gooders. They worry the current board will impose the same standards on day-to-day public defense that it did for capital cases.
Trisha Ward, chief district defender for Evangeline Parish, is the rare holistic-oriented defender appointed to head up a rural district in the state. She experienced the culture clash firsthand when she tried to impose new guidelines on veteran attorneys in her office. “I told them they had to start meeting with clients in jail,” she said. “That’s standard practice in most of the country. But two of them quit over it.” Ward is currently the only full-time attorney in her office. The others work part time, in addition to their own practices. She said they average 200 felony cases each, far more than the 150 the ABA recommends in a year for full-time attorneys.
These rifts have created some odd and unexpected alliances, as opponents of criminal justice reform pit the defense factions against one another. While the typical criminal justice bill tends to pit prosecutors and/or police against defense attorneys, Magee’s bill has put law enforcement and Louisiana’s old-school public defenders on one side, and reformers, proponents of holistic public defense, and the nonprofits on the other.
In a contentious phone interview, Magee alleged a coordinated campaign against his bill organized by forces outside the state. He said more than half the chief district defenders support the law, though his critics dispute that claim. Magee insisted his plan was relatively benign. “I’m just trying to turn public defense into a state agency that operates like any other state agency,” he said.
Even critics of the law say they believe Magee is well-intentioned. But they say he never consulted with the reform-oriented chief defenders before introducing his bill. Opponents such as Bunton point out that while the current board makes its funding and personnel decisions in open meetings, Magee’s bill would put all decisions under one public official, with little pubic scrutiny. And they say indigent defense requires more independence and transparency than other government functions. “The state provides my clients with a defense, not out of the goodness of its heart, but because it’s required to do so under the Sixth Amendment,” said a capital defense attorney in the state who asked to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions should the law pass. “This would put decisions about the funding and quality of my clients’ defense under the same branch of state government that’s trying to kill them. It isn’t difficult to see the problem with that.”
Magee alleged the current board is corrupted by patronage. “It’s just a bunch of politicians who are siphoning money away from the district offices to their friends, and people are getting rich off of it,” he said. When asked to name who he thought was getting rich, Magee didn’t offer any names. “There is this one lawyer who doesn’t even live in Louisiana,” he said. “He just sits at his house in Georgia and collects fees to review cases.” Magee said he couldn’t recall that attorney’s name, and the district defenders interviewed for this article didn’t know to whom he was referring.
The current state chief public defender, who would take over the board’s powers should the bill become law, is Rémy Starns. Opponents of the bill point out that Starns is a former prosecutor with no experience as a line public defender, though he has done some criminal defense work in private practice. More pertinent, when the state’s public defenders sued the state over insufficient funding in 2017, Starns represented the state.
Starns was appointed to the position in January 2020, narrowly beating out a candidate backed by the more reform-oriented members of the board. Four people familiar with the appointment said Starns won by playing up his connections in the legislature and the governor’s office, which he argued would help him procure more funding. (Starns did not reply to a request for comment.)
Now Starns is backing the law that would abolish the board that appointed him, and would transfer all of its power to him. Even if Starns is surprisingly reformist, under Magee’s bill the position would answer to the governor. And though current governor John Bel Edwards (D) has supported criminal justice reform, “this is Louisiana,” said one reformist public defender who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation. “We’re going to have a lot more years with an enemy in that office than with an ally.” A conservative, law-and-order “public defense czar” could quickly roll back the modest improvements in the state’s public defense, such as by ending the contracts with the capital defense nonprofits. That would return death penalty cases to the district offices, where a single capital case could eat up much of the budget. Starns has already sought to end contracts with the nonprofit that handles serious juvenile felonies, another area that requires specialization.
Magee argues that opponents overstate the significance of capital cases, since the state hasn’t executed anyone since 2010, and only two people in the past 20 years. But that’s in part because the state has had difficulty obtaining execution drugs. And his opponents argue that death sentences have been declining because the groups’ attorneys are more effective.
“The state is doing a great job with capital defense and juvenile defense,” said Flozell Daniels, a member of the public defender board. “Instead of bringing the rest of indigent defense up to those standards, they’ve stoked anger and resentment toward the groups doing that work. The fear is they’re going to bring the areas that are working down to the level of those that aren’t.”
Magee said his bill is only a first step, and he plans to secure more permanent funding for indigent defense from a new state tax on medical marijuana. But there’s disagreement about how much the tax will generate. Critics put the figure as low as $200,000 annually, while Magee said it could generate up to $3 million. But his critics say even the higher figure wouldn’t significantly increase the state’s indigent defense budget (which was $54 million in 2018) and wouldn’t begin to address the discrepancy between defense and prosecution budgets, which is about 4 to 1 statewide and more than 6 to 1 in several parishes.
“They’re asking us to give up autonomy and a public board for a ‘czar’ in exchange for a paltry increase in funding that may never come,” Bunton said. (Magee objects to the term “czar.”)
The bill’s critics are also confused about why, after reports from media outlets, nonprofits and government oversight agencies have detailed corruption, misconduct and mismanagement of funds at police and prosecutor offices across the state, Magee decided to target indigent defense. “He says he wants to overhaul everything — the DA’s offices, the courts, all of it. I have no reason to doubt him on that,” Bunton said. “But there’s a reason he’s starting with us. Politically, we’re the weakest of those groups. The people harmed by this are our clients, vulnerable people with no platform.” Bunton said that Magee referred to public defenders as “low-hanging fruit” on a Zoom call between Magee and several public defenders. Two other people on the call confirmed Bunton’s account.
Finally, some chief defenders also fear the law will take away their independence to speak publicly about systemic problems. A public defender system should be structured to allow chief public defenders in a county or judicial district to speak publicly about broad problems, pending legislation and other issues without fear of retaliation. Although several district defenders have spoken out against the bill (all of them recent appointees, and advocates of holistic defense), others who oppose the bill are reluctant to say so publicly because if it passes, they’d be wholly dependent on Starns’s funding and personnel decisions.
Ward said Starns has already retaliated against her for publicly criticizing the law. “He has just stopped talking to me,” she said. “And he tried to retaliate against me on a funding issue. A lot of district defenders are afraid that speaking out will put a target on their backs. I don’t think they’re wrong. I’ve assumed that if this bill becomes law, I should expect repercussions.”
Read more: