Even critics of the law say they believe Magee is well-intentioned. But they say he never consulted with the reform-oriented chief defenders before introducing his bill. Opponents such as Bunton point out that while the current board makes its funding and personnel decisions in open meetings, Magee’s bill would put all decisions under one public official, with little pubic scrutiny. And they say indigent defense requires more independence and transparency than other government functions. “The state provides my clients with a defense, not out of the goodness of its heart, but because it’s required to do so under the Sixth Amendment,” said a capital defense attorney in the state who asked to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions should the law pass. “This would put decisions about the funding and quality of my clients’ defense under the same branch of state government that’s trying to kill them. It isn’t difficult to see the problem with that.”