Over the years, Cruz Azul had lost at home and away; against lesser foes and powerful rivals; when expected, and against all odds. In 1999, the team played the final match at home. I was so sure we would win that I invited a dear friend, one of Mexico’s leading literary critics, a man who has read everything and knows everything, to go to the game with me. He told me that he could not go. “When I’m in the stadium, they lose,” he told me. I tried to convince him that magical thinking was absurd. We went to the stadium … and the team lost, with a freakish goal, in overtime. Upon leaving, my friend, a rational man like few others, kicked, enraged, the doors of the houses around the stadium. “I told you I shouldn’t have come!” he shrieked.