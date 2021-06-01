Gehrig ended his streak in 1939, when he benched himself after struggling to make a routine play. Doctors at the Mayo Clinic diagnosed amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a brutal disease, incurable, by which a sound mind is gradually trapped, then snuffed out, by paralysis. He had been the first player in the modern era to hit four home runs in a single game — a possible fifth was stolen by a great catch at the wall — yet Gehrig’s finest moment on the field came after the diagnosis. Honored by his teammates and nearly 62,000 fans on July 4, 1939, he delivered a speech for the ages: “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.”