Little Marvin isn’t alone in believing that depicting intense violence on-screen can shock the conscience. Movies such as “Queen & Slim” and “12 Years a Slave” operate by that logic as well. In a bit of meta commentary, Quentin Tarantino’s revenge drama “Django Unchained” even includes a White character who is radicalized to the point of self-sacrifice by a Southern plantation owner’s viciousness.
Still, there’s an important difference between art that primarily serves to make the audience recoil at White violence, and art that illuminates and elevates the experiences of living Black people. Creating a sense of moral horror about police brutality and extrajudicial violence may set a minimum level at which Black lives matter. But that can’t be the end of the conversation. Treating the people who live those lives with dignity in art is another vital step — as matters of both creativity and humanity.
In a recent essay, critic Angelica Jade Bastién argued that the extremity of some fictional images of violence against Black people too often “lets modern white people off the hook, providing extremes with which they can distance themselves from their own racism.” Recoiling against actions you’d never take personally is not the same as examining more subtle and pernicious racist assumptions that persist to this day.
And, Bastien said, “Violence doesn’t happen ‘against Black bodies’ in America, it happens toward Black people — affecting not just the flesh we live in, but our very psychology and those beautiful, complicated relationships we have with other Black folks and the world around us.”
Hollywood has traditionally marketed stories about those “beautiful, complicated relationships” almost exclusively to Black audiences. Assuming that White people won’t be interested in Black love stories has been a financial mistake — and evidence of the limits of Hollywood’s supposed liberalism. The entertainment industry has implicitly suggested that Black stories and storytellers have a limited reach and value in ways that resonate far beyond the box office.
The past few months alone demonstrate what a mistake that is. White audiences shouldn’t just reject Hollywood’s racist assumptions as a political gesture. Rather, White audiences should seek out stories about Black characters that haven’t traditionally been marketed to them because of how rich and wonderful those stories are.
Take the most recent season of Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang and Lena Waithe’s tender, artful Netflix series “Master of None,” which focuses on the dissolving marriage between Denise (Waithe) and Alicia (Naomi Ackie). The half of the series devoted to Alicia’s attempts to have a baby, first with Denise and then on her own, is an outstanding, economical depiction of the realities of late-30s efforts at conception.
Certainly, the story is specific to Alicia’s experiences as a Black, immigrant, gay divorcée. But parents — or hopeful parents — of all backgrounds will recognize many elements of Alicia’s experiences, too. Here is the pain of miscarriage and the reckoning with the hard realities of fertility, the longing for parenthood, even the restricted schedules and restaurant meltdowns.
Two other notable recent romances — director Eugene Ashe’s “Sylvie’s Love” and “Lovers Rock,” the second film in Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” series — explore the ways life is shaped both by historical forces and by personal choice and chance. The Korean War and police harassment of Black-owned businesses in London, respectively, create the circumstances that allow the main characters to meet the people they will fall for. But these are compelling not because of their relationships to these larger dramas, but because of their glorious personal nuances: the shyness of courtship, the song that becomes a soundtrack to an epic personal story, the moment when chemistry ignites.
In making these stories with care, consideration and artistic beauty, the artists behind these works demonstrate what it means for Black lives to matter. It’s about caring for and being curious about people in moments both extraordinary and mundane. About valuing flawed people just as much as exemplars. About seeing the differences and similarities between yourself and someone else simultaneously, without one quality obscuring the other.
And, above all, it’s about seeing other people as fully, intriguingly human — and not merely as engines of your own enlightenment.
Read more: