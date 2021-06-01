Two other notable recent romances — director Eugene Ashe’s “Sylvie’s Love” and “Lovers Rock,” the second film in Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” series — explore the ways life is shaped both by historical forces and by personal choice and chance. The Korean War and police harassment of Black-owned businesses in London, respectively, create the circumstances that allow the main characters to meet the people they will fall for. But these are compelling not because of their relationships to these larger dramas, but because of their glorious personal nuances: the shyness of courtship, the song that becomes a soundtrack to an epic personal story, the moment when chemistry ignites.